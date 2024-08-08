Kejriwal says Aitishi to hoist flag on Independence say, BJP objects by saying rule does not allow

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to L-G V K Saxena, saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the Independence Day function, the AAP said on Wednesday.

The L-G office said, “With regards to the claims in various sections regarding the flag hoisting on 15th August, it is clarified that the LG secretariat is not in receipt of any such communication whatsoever."

The Delhi BJP said that according to the national flag protocol, only the CM can hoist the tricolour and said that he should make Atishi CM by resigning from the post. “The anarchic letter seeking permission for Atishi to hoist the flag, brings back the horrific memories of his declaration to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath in 2014 by staging a sit-in protest,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

‘L-G should hoist the flag’

Delhi BJP chief said that if the chief minister is unable to hoist the flag, then the lieutenant governor of Delhi will hoist the flag. From 1991 to 1993 and in 2014, when there was no chief minister in Delhi, the lieutenant governor hoisted the flag.