L-G Saxena asks Delhi corporation to restore statutory bodies, pending for over 19 months

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court verdict on appointment of aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the office of L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday expressed hope that the civic body will expedite the process of formation of the standing committee, while saying the order calls for “introspection” by the city government.

Responding to the statement, the AAP alleged that the L-G office “in cahoots with the BJP” has been flouting constitutional norms and maintained that it “disagrees” with the verdict and will explore other legal remedies in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Delhi government’s plea that the L-G is bound to act on the aid of the council of ministers in nominating aldermen to the MCD.

“The L-G has expressed hope that with the Supreme Court having categorically ruled in the matter of appointment of Aldermen, the MCD will expeditiously take steps to put into place statutorily required bodies and processes, lying pending for the past 19 months,” a Raj Niwas statement said.

Accusing the Delhi government of getting into “pointless litigation”, the L-G office said that the government not only wasted the time of the apex court but also “deliberately” crippled the MCD.

“This judgement calls for a soul searching and introspection by the government in power and its leaders. Public interest is paramount and cannot be sacrificed on the altar of turf battles,” the statement added.

The L-G office said the works pending in the civic body due to non-formation of the standing committee, MCD’s highest decision making body, could have cleared if the statutory committees were put in place after the L-G’s decision on the appointments in January 2023.

The L-G Secretariat further alleged that the ministers of the Delhi government have also engaged in similar “violations of due processes” by means of “motivated and pointless litigation” in the apex court in various others routine matters. It said the constant “shadow boxing” by the city government has brought crucial public services to a “grinding halt”.