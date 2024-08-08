Magisterial inquiry into Asha Kiran deaths delayed

NEW DELHI: The magisterial probe into the mysterious deaths of 14 inmates at the Asha Kiran facility could not begin on Wednesday due to “incomplete autopsy reports” of five of the deceased.

The Delhi High Court demanded the secretary of the social welfare department to urgently tackle staff crunch at the facility.

According to the district administration, the autopsy from the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital reports lacked crucial forensic details. “Forensic reports are essential for a conclusive investigation. The probe will commence once the reports are in hand,” said Manish Chandra Verma, North West SDM (Rohini division).

Meanwhile, a report from the food safety department evaluating the quality of food served at the facility is pending. Officials said that the report is likely to come in the next few days.