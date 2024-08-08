UPSC aspirants death: Delhi court seeks CBI reply on bail pleas of institute owners

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued a notice to the CBI regarding the bail pleas of four co-owners of the coaching center basement where three civil service aspirants died.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna has directed the central agency to submit its response by August 9, the scheduled date for hearing the bail pleas by Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh.

The court’s notice follows an observation that the FIR copy was not presented, hindering the trial court’s ability to decide on the bail applications.

The Delhi High Court recently reassigned the investigation from the Delhi Police to the CBI to ensure transparency and public trust in the inquiry. However, Judge Chandna noted that the case transfer process remains incomplete, as the CBI, then, was yet to formally register case in the matter.

During the proceedings, the accused’s lawyer argued that they had cooperated with the authorities, voluntarily reporting to the police station after the incident. The defense contended that the charges against them, which include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and death by negligence, are contradictory. They requested interim relief given the current status of the probe.