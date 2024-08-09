Delhi BJP criticizes Minister Atishi over deteriorating education standards

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Thursday criticised Minister Atishi over the state of education in the city, saying that the AAP showcases the construction of a few rooms as their success in the education sector.

“On one hand the results of Class 10th and 12th in the Delhi government schools continue to decline and on the other side, the AAP leaders continue to make fake claims,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva alleged that more than half of the schools in the national capital are without principals, and over 30 percent of the teaching positions are vacant.

“Science is not taught in more than 750 of 1,030 government schools, and commerce is not taught in over 500 schools, depriving poor students of a good education,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He added that this year, the failure rate of Class 9 students in government schools has “shocked the people of Delhi”, and the BJP has been consistently demanding an investigation into this matter.

“The high failure rates in Class 9 and 11 are part of a conspiracy by the government to show better results in Class 10 and 12,” Sachdeva said. In the Delhi government schools, there is a shortage of about 6,000 teachers, making the teacher-student ratio quite low.

Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that only Delhi government spends 25% of its budget on education.

