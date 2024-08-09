Festival highlights rural art, climate challenges, sparks debate on authentic portrayal

Malik, another festival star, shares how rural and urban perspectives differ. Having come from Prayagraj and worked on village-centric series Panchayat and the film Gangs of Wasseypur, he says, “People from villages are straightforward, beautiful, and simple.” He adds that people in cities struggle to stay true to themselves amidst financial responsibilities, work pressure, and materialistic pursuits. “Life is simple; we complicate it. If you see Panchayat’s story, it’s written so simplistically that it leaves no scope for manipulation. We should promote stories that show rural realities. There’s no better place than Delhi, a hub of art and culture, to encourage it,” he adds.

Of Crafts and Climate Change

The festival’s Climate Change section highlighted environmental issues and their impact on India’s rural communities. Aravali: The Lost Mountains, by Mumbai-born Jigar Nagda, captured the effects of mining in the Udaipur hills, leading to a drop in water levels by 700-800 metres, significantly affecting the rural population. Delhi-based Karishma Dev Dube’s Bittu, shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, showcased how friendships in a Himalayan village were impacted by accidental poisoning at a school. Last Days of Summer by Stenzin Tankong discussed the effects of climate change on a nomadic community in Ladakh.

In the Arts and Crafts section, Ali, who has made 18 short films on Indian craft forms over his five-decade career, screened one of his films, Dastaan-e-Dastkari-Moradabad, spotlighting the metalware industry in Uttar Pradesh. Other films focused on the wood-carving craft of Thammampatti in Tamil Nadu, the lac craft of Kutch, and the black terracotta pottery of Meghalaya. Ali believes that engaging young people with crafts can make them ‘more attractive and engaging’ to a wider audience. “Today’s filmmakers view craft multi-dimensionally, and as more Indian minds get trained in communication and design, it becomes a significant tool for the emancipation of craftspersons,” he shares.

On another front, Hussain urges the government to open more art and culture centres in every district of India. “Having just one NSD for a country of 140 crore people is ridiculous! There should be many cultural centres in each district, teaching at least 15-20 arts and crafts, staffed with domain experts, not bureaucrats,” he concludes.