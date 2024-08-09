Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University opens CUET UG admissions for 19 programmes starting August 9

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is set to begin the admission process for 19 programmes using Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) scores from August 9. The process will take place after the CET and NLT merit is exhausted, providing an opportunity for more students to secure their place in the university.

The online registration will start on August 9 and applicants can find detailed information on the university’s official websites.

To be eligible for these programmes, applicants must have a CUET UG 2024 score. Detailed criteria and eligibility requirements for each specific programme are provided on the university’s official websites.

The registration process will continue till August 20 and applicants are required to pay an application fee of `2,500 for each programme they wish to apply for.

The programmes include BCA, BSc (Yoga), B.Design, BS (Packaging Technology), BBA/BBA-MBA, BA (JMC), BHMCT, BPharm, BSc-MSc, LLB, BA (Liberal Arts), BA (English), BCom, BA (Economics), BTech (Biotech), BSc (Environmental Science), Paramedical programmes, BSc (MIT), and BSc (MTR).