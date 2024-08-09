Jamia Millia Islamia suspends law professor over unauthorized land sale letter

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday suspended a professor from the Law Faculty for ‘wrongfully’ issuing a letter about the sale of a piece of land in the varsity.

In a suspension order issued by the officiating registrar, Jamia suspended Professor Eqbal Hussain who had come to limelight after being appointed the pro-vice chancellor last year by the former V-C Najma Aktar.

The order states that this was regarding an NOC certificate sought by Zakia Zaheer in order to dispose of her land to a third party on which the university has pre-emptive right.

It read, “The executive council deliberated on the matter that prima facie there was no authorisation or approval from the competent authority or the executive council in favour of Professor Eqbal Hussain to issue such a letter.” The varsity has initiated an inquiry against Hussain which is likely to be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the HC.

It was further resolved that the professor shall be suspended forthwith during inquiry to prevent any tampering of records.