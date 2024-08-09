Kejriwal's refusal to resign amid corruption charges triggers constitutional crisis: LoP Vijender Gupta

BY not stepping down from the chief minister’s post despite being in jail on charges of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal has created a constitutional crisis, and the people of the city are bearing its brunt, says the newly appointed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta while interacting with Anup Verma. Excerpts:

Do you think the governance is affected as the CM is in jail and keeps holding the top post?

Arvind Kejriwal is not resigning. This is unprecedented in India’s Independent history. Even the Constitution makers could not imagine such a moral bankruptcy from an elected head. There is a complete collapse of governance.

The city’s drawback is the multiplicity of agencies. Do you agree? If so, what is the solution?

Delhi is the national capital and a megacity. The multiplicity of agencies is a challenge. But what has the AAP government done to solve it? It has spent the last nine years playing the blame game and never taking the initiative to bring together all stakeholders and work collectively.

The recent deaths of three UPSC aspirants have rocked the city. Is post facto action against erring owners of such facilities sufficient?

What is happening now is merely an eyewash to show that the government is in action. Shouldn’t it have been active before the tragedy? If steps had been taken earlier, such a would never have happened. This is a blatant case of corruption.

The flooding of city areas after two to four hours of rain speaks volumes about the civic amenities in the national capital. What more needs to be done to prevent such situations from recurring?

We are committed to resolving this severe issue. In Delhi, the sewer and drainage systems are intermingled. They are not only causing flooding on one hand but are also a health hazard. There are no proper outfalls or continuity for drains. Many have been encroached upon. Strict action must be taken against such encroachments.

AAP is in the majority in MCD as well. Your take?

As they are in power in the state and the MCD, who are they blaming for failing to fulfil their promises? Why have they been unable to deliver despite such a vast majority? The fact is, this government is running on borrowed time. Their top leadership is in jail.

How is the BJP prepared to take on AAP in Delhi, its stranglehold in the 2025 Assembly Elections?

The BJP will undoubtedly receive the people’s blessings in the upcoming elections as they are fed up with AAP’s constant excuses. The BJP will address problems with a ‘Nation-First’ mindset, ensuring pro-people and clean governance, which has become a hallmark of BJP governments under Narendra Modi.

Will corruption be your central electoral plank against AAP?

Corruption is a reality. The AAP government has become synonymous with corruption, anarchy, appeasement, negligence, and incompetence.

SC gave its verdict in favour of L-G in the appointment of Alderman in the MCD. Your comment?

I wholeheartedly welcome the court’s decision. AAP has forcibly obstructed the constitutional functions of the MCD by not forming the standing committee.