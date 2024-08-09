New Delhi traffic challans to be to be issued via WhatsApp soon

NEW DELHI: City residents will soon receive traffic challans on WhatsApp as the traffic police is putting a system of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled automatic number plate recognition cameras soon. L-G VK Saxena at a meeting on Thursday directed the department to expedite the process.

The meeting was held to review the traffic situation in the city with concerns over illegal parking on roadside, flyovers, especially by buses.

According to officials, the AI-based Automatic Number Plate recognition cameras would fetch information on traffic violation and consequent issuance of challans through SMS and WhatsApp and realisation without human interface.

“The traffic police, which was earlier directed to ensure putting in place a system where traffic challans are issued on WhatsApp, was further directed to expedite the process. This will provide timely information about the challans to violators and provide them facility to pay challan anywhere and anytime,” the official said.

Saxena also called for integrating the requirements of traffic police in this project for better coordination among the transport department and traffic police and to avoid duplicity of work.

According to officials, the L-G directed the traffic police to enhance the sensibility and presence of personnel on roads and urged traffic police to constitute joint teams with the transport department to check overloading of commercial vehicles and overcrowding of passenger buses.

Parking policy

The L-G also asked the transport department along with MCD and traffic police to present an action plan to implement Parking Policy and called for joint drives of traffic and department to ensure compliance of PUC certification and enforcement.