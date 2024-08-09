Travel agent arrested in Delhi for arranging fake Hong Kong visa on Indian passport

NEW DELHI: A travel agent based based in Nepal has been arrested for allegedly arranging a fake Hong Kong visa on an Indian passport, a Delhi police official said on Thursday.

According to police, a woman named Sabina Gurung arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi from Hong Kong on August 5 and during scrutiny, it was found that she was a Nepali national who had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter after arresting the alleged foreign national.

On interrogation, she disclosed that she wanted to go abroad for a better livelihood but she was told by some friends that it was very difficult to go abroad on a Nepali passport and could go easily on an Indian passport.

In 2018, one of her Nepali relatives arranged an Indian passport for her on the basis of fake documents i.e Aadhar Card, Pan Card at the addresses of Odisha. Later she met one agent namely Sunil Thapa (Nepali national) who was working in Delhi for the last few years, arranged a Hong Kong Visa for her journey, in lieu of Rs 1 lakh.

“She went to Hong Kong on a work visa in Dec 2023 and came back in Jan 2024. The pax also revealed that in Sept 2024, the agent Sunil Thapa again arranged a Hong Kong visa for her journey with the help of his associates, in lieu of Rs 1 lakh but her entry was denied at Hong Kong Airport on the basis of fake visa,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said.

A team was then formed which traced and nabbed the accused Thapa from one of his hideouts in Delhi. On sustained interrogation, the accused Thapa disclosed that he along with the help of his associates arranged a fake Hong Kong visa for her journey in lieu of Rs 1 lakh.