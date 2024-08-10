Accused claim Delhi coaching centre drowning incident was "Act of God"

NEW DELHI: The four jailed co-owners of a coaching centre basement where three civil service aspirants drowned last month on Friday told a Delhi court that the incident was an “act of god, which could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their duties.”.

The accused – Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh – made the submission before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna while seeking bail in the case.

“It was an act of god which happened and it could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their onerous duties which they have miserably failed to do,” the counsel for the four accused said.

The counsel submitted that the basement was not a library but a waiting area for the students before classes. “The basement was not a library but a waiting area where students could go and sit and self study. The lease deed does not talk about library but it said that it was to be used for coaching purpose,” he said.