Gulshan Devaiah embraces unpredictability in acting despite box-office challenges

Gulshan Devaiah is quite unpredictable. He opens up with a song before our interaction begins. Fixing his hair and smiling over Zoom, he croons ‘Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho’, a Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle duet, from the 1993 film Salaami. It seems like an exercise in ‘breaking the rhythm’ of a scene, something the actor has spoken about in previous interviews while owing the method to the late thespian Irrfan Khan.

“Unpredictability is not doing something suddenly, it’s not playing to a rhythm,” says Gulshan. “I saw Irrfan doing it in Rog (2005). In a scene where he talks about missing home and his mother. So, when you already know your lines, when you know what you have to do, how you have to react, how do you maintain the illusion of reality intact? By this, by not playing to the rhythm.”

Gulshan recently featured in the espionage-thriller Ulajh, as a calculated, honey-trapping agent. “My character is just a chef,” he says with a grin. We ask him what he thinks of the spy genre. “It’s exciting, dangerous and quite entertaining. I loved watching the Bond films,” he says. This is also his first collaboration with National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, who is known for films like Loev (2015), Knock Knock Knock (2020), and for directing two episodes of the series Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024). “I was not familiar with his work,” says Gulshan.

“His process can be irritating sometimes because he obsesses over very small details. There was constructive friction between us but it never went overboard.” The actor, in another interview, had candidly spoken about not ‘vibing’ with co-star Janhvi Kapoor off-screen. “I have worked with people I don’t like, Janhvi is definitely not that,” he says.