Swati Maliwal demands immediate action to save polluted Yamuna River

NEW DELHI: In an address during the Zero Hour of the Rajya Sabha session on Friday, Swati Maliwal highlighted the critical condition of the Yamuna and called for urgent action to save the river. Maliwal described the Yamuna as a vital lifeline for the capital, revered and celebrated acroos ancient texts. She expressed deep anguish over the river’s present state, highlighting that despite being a symbol of life and purity, the Yamuna has been reduced to a polluted drain due to systemic failures.

She presented alarming statistics illustrating the river’s deterioration. She said as many as 22 drains discharge 238 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Yamuna every day; “The river now contains more foam than water, with a significant portion of its pollution originating from Delhi, contributing to 76% of the river’s total pollution in the region,” the AAP MP pointed out, adding, heavy metals and toxic chemicals, routinely dumped into the Yamuna, have serious impacts on the health of people and wildlife.

“55 sewage treatment plants are needed in Delhi, yet only 35 are operational. Of these, 22 do not meet the required standards for effective sewage treatment,” she said.

Maliwal also criticized the Delhi government’s “lack of action”, saying despite spending thousands of crores, no significant improvement has come in the condition of the Yamuna. Maliwal urged the city government to act urgently, also requesting Centre’s support.