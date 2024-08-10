Yasin Malik refuses legal counsel, chooses to represent himself in NIA death penalty appeal

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on Friday declined the Delhi High Court recommendation to appoint a counsel for his defense against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) appeal for his death penalty. Malik informed the division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia that he intends to represent himself in court.

Previously, the court had offered Malik the option to either select his own counsel or have an amicus curiae appointed to argue his case. Despite this, Malik, appearing before court via video conference, firmly expressed his preference to argue the case on his own.

“I represented myself in the trial court, and I intend to do the same here. I am more familiar with the details of my case than any lawyer could be,” Malik said. He also requested to appear in person rather than through video conferencing due to ongoing security concerns.

The bench reminded Malik of an earlier high court order requiring his appearance via video conference for security reasons. Malik was advised that he could challenge this order in the Supreme Court, but he declined. The court recorded his refusal to file a response to the NIA’s plea or a written submission but allowed him the option to reconsider before the next hearing on September 15.

The NIA appeal challenges a trial court order imposing life imprisonment on Malik, rejecting NIA’s death penalty request.