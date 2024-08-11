Four kids among 14 hospitalised after fire guts four-storey building in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: Fourteen people, including six women and four children, were rescued and later hospitalised after the building they were residing in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area caught fire due to a short circuit on Sunday, an official said.

Two of the rescued suffered burn injuries while the rest of them faced breathing problems due to excessive smoke. Subsequently, all of them were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi Fire Service Director (DFS) Atul Garg said that upon information, three fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. By the time the rescue agencies reached the place of the incident, the building was engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke were emanating from it.

Both police and firemen jointly rescued 14 people from the ill-fated building and took the injured to the aforementioned hospitals.

"Prima Facie it appears that the fire occurred initially at the ground floor due to a short circuit," south Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said.

Apart from human injuries, 10 electric meters, six motorcycles, and two scooters were also gutted in the fire.