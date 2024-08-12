Access denied: Delhi's PwDs face institutional neglect

An unprecedented 14 mentally ill patients dying in a month in a city’s shelter home, allegedly due to lack of care or resources, has once again exposed the travails of the disabled in accessing health care and the lackadaisical approach of authorities towards the weakest in society.

After the news broke of the deaths at the city government-run Asha Kiran shelter in Rohini, the city government ordered a probe, the high court sought a report on the drinking water supply, the opposition BJP hit the streets, holding the AAP responsible, while the latter accused, the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the lapses.

“The deaths occurred due to health issues and malnutrition and indicated the lack of availability of requisite facilities to the inmates,” Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said.

Soon, we will know what led to the deaths. But will their condition improve?

METROPOLIS

Be it education, health or employment, Delhi arguably outshines other metropolises. However, beneath this facade lies the daily struggles of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and its growing homeless population. According to the estimates, around 4 per cent of the population are born with disabilities, while another 6-7 per cent acquire them later in life. Going by these statistics, at least 10 per cent of the city’s residents, or around 25 lakh people, are those with disabilities. This vast section continues to suffer from systemic neglect and apathy. Despite implementing various policies and schemes, these individuals’ everyday lives paint a stark picture of indifference and inefficiency. One of the most glaring examples is the condition of Delhi’s healthcare facilities. In January 2024, the Delhi government ordered that all public hospitals be accessible to persons with disabilities within three months. This order followed years of delays and non-compliance with the Health Ministry’s 2022 guidelines on accessibility.

Several hospitals, including Maulana Azad Medical College, still lack accessible parking, ramps and lifts, highlighting the gap between policy and practice, where even basic rights to healthcare are often out of reach for those with disabilities.

Asha Kiran, which houses inmates with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has overcrowded wards with little access to outdoor spaces or meaningful activities. The staff shortage, lack of proper training, and negative attitudes towards the inmates exacerbate the already deplorable conditions.

Omesh Saigal, former chief secretary of Delhi, said issues like Asha Kiran show the government’s failure to protect the PwDs rights.