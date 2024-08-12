Breastfeeding: The real picture

Breastfeeding is a natural and essential part of motherhood, offering numerous benefits for both mother and child. However, many myths and misconceptions surround it, often leading to confusion and challenges for new mothers, enlisted below:

“Breastfeeding is easy for everyone”

A prevalent myth is that breastfeeding comes naturally and easily to all mothers. While breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy and requires learning and practice. Many mothers face challenges such as difficulty in latching, low milk supply, or sore nipples, especially in the early days. These challenges do not indicate a failure on the mother’s part. Seeking support from lactation consultants, paediatricians, or breastfeeding support groups can make a significant difference and help mothers enjoy their breastfeeding journey.

“Babies need extra milk in the first few days”

Some believe that newborns require extra milk in the first few days because the mother only produces a small amount. This is a myth. The first milk, known as colostrum, is produced in small quantities but is incredibly rich in antibodies. It is all a newborn needs, helping to develop the baby’s immune system and providing an excellent start in life. By day three or four, more milk is produced, and the supply adjusts to meet the baby’s demands.

“Breastfeeding makes mothers gain weight”

Contrary to this myth, breastfeeding can actually help mothers lose weight. Producing breast milk burns about 500 calories a day. Therefore, breastfeeding mothers are more likely to shed the extra weight gained during pregnancy compared to those who do not breastfeed.

“You must have a perfect diet to breastfeed”

While a healthy diet is beneficial, it is not necessary to have a perfect diet to produce nutritious breast milk. The body is remarkably resilient and can produce high-quality milk as long as the mother consumes an additional 500 calories and 25 grams of extra protein daily. Maintaining a balanced diet and staying hydrated helps mothers feel their best and supports milk production. Additionally, the types of foods and spices a mother consumes can influence the taste and smell of her breast milk, exposing breastfed babies to a wider variety of tastes and smells compared to formula-fed babies.