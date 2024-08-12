The art of motorcycle warfare

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, which was launched recently, is the second bike on the 450cc platform from RE, so it doesn’t need a separate introduction. The 400-500cc platform has been constantly evolving globally, and many manufacturers in India are also highly invested in it. Enter the Guerrilla 450, in the guise of a roadster but with a twist. The initial design is more like a scrambler, complete with knobby tyres.

There is, however, no denying the modernity of the bike, and Royal Enfield appears to have raided its own parts bin quite well. You get a LED headlight; the stop lamps are integrated into the indicators, and the instrument cluster is from the Himalayan on-the-top variant. The lower variants get the instrument cluster from the RE Meteor with a navigation tripper.

The long wheelbase and extra-large tyre size of a 120 section in the front, and a 160-section at rear adds to the appeal. Riding the Guerrilla 450 was a very pleasant affair. A smooth, free revving unit with negligible vibrations are the hallmark throughout the rev range. Low-end torque is, however, somewhat lacking, and you will need to keep downshifting or keep slipping the clutch in the city. However, once you hit the 2000 rpm mark, it starts making good progress, and once you hit 4,000, then the engine’s real character shines through as it shoots ahead showing its powerful mid-range and impressive top end.The lack of USD forks is surprising, but the front stays planted and offers good feedback. This is one bike that will not make a monkey out of you.

Priced at Rs 2,39,000, ex-showroom.