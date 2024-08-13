32 monitoring stations to keep tabs on Yamuna River

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna and various open drains flowing into it to access realtime data on pollutants entering the river, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has to install 32 water quality monitoring system for online monitoring of drains and Yamuna on different parameters, including biological oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids, nitrogen, among others.

The online monitoring stations are supposed to monitor the data online with a continuous data transmission facility to the server 24X7 in compliance with the latest guidelines and procedures of CPCB.