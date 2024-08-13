Amit Tandon's 'Halwa': A comedic journey through 22 years of marriage

When it comes to taking a generous dig at the Indian middle class, standup comedian Amit Tandon has carved out a niche for himself. His witty and side-splitting punchlines, and observational humour, have not only sent the audience into peals of laughter, but the ‘clean and relatable comedy’ of the ‘Married Man’ of the Indian stand-up scene has resonated with generations. The comedian is all set to crack up the Delhi audience next weekend, with his latest show, ‘Halwa’. TMS caught up with him for a quick chat. Excerpts.

What is ‘Halwa’ about?

The show delves into my marriage spanning 22 years and how my relationship dynamics with my spouse has undergone a sea change over the years. This will be on the lines of storytelling, instead of observational humour. My wife has already watched and cleared the show (laughs)!

Most of your comedy revolves around family and relationships. What’s your family’s take on it?

Well, they have been extremely supportive from day one, and they have never asked me why I am making jokes out of them. Most importantly, they understand that they are not coming from a bad place. When I did my Netflix special show, my family was seen in the closing piece. So, I told my children, ‘See, you are on Netflix. None of your friends are!’

People know a lot about your family, courtesy of your shows...

My wife gets recognised sometimes, and people ask her to pose for a picture. She enjoys it.