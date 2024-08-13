Centre had denied need for law on protection of healthcare workers, draft bill pending for 5 years

NEW DELHI: Even as doctors are demanding a central law to protect healthcare workers in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor on duty in a West Bengal government hospital, the centre in the past, both inside and outside the parliament, has denied the need for separate legislation prohibiting violence against the doctors and healthcare professionals.

The draft bill for the protection of healthcare workers and hospitals has been pending with the government for the past five years. According to RTI activist, Dr K. V. Babu, who had filed an RTI in this regard, said that the central government has clarified both in the parliament and outside that they are not pursuing the draft legislation.

The draft of the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019 was prepared and was also circulated for consultations.

However, the former Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha last year in February had said, “It was decided not to enact a separate legislation for prohibiting violence against doctors and other health care professionals.”

He had said that the matter was further discussed with relevant ministries and departments of government as well as all stakeholders, and an ordinance namely The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 was promulgated on April 22, 2020.

The demand for a central act has once again been raised by resident doctors, who have stopped work, demanding justice for the trainee woman doctor. As the protests have intensified throughout the country, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has over 3.5 lakh senior doctors as members, met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday.

High on their wish list was enacting the central law, which was once on the agenda of the central government but is now on the back burner.

Speaking to this paper, Dr. R.V. Asokan, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said they have raised the issue of the central law for the protection of healthcare professionals with Nadda.

"He has told us that he will study the issue and will come back to us.”

Agreeing that the matter of a central law has been pending for the past five years, Asokan, said, “One has to be patient and has to keep the pressure up.”