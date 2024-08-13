Delhi HC to hear petition over missing provisions for ‘sodomy, unnatural sex’ in new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Delhi High Court, challenging the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for lacking legal measures against non-consensual sodomy and other ‘unnatural’ sexual acts.

The PIL was brought before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Monday, who have scheduled the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

Under the now-repealed Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 377 had mandated severe penalties, including life imprisonment or a maximum of ten years imprisonment, for engaging in “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” with any person or animal. This section was largely decriminalised by the Supreme Court in its 2018 Navtej Singh Johar ruling, which legalised consensual sexual acts between adults.

The Supreme Court had specified that while consensual acts were no longer criminalised, Section 377 would still apply to non-consensual sexual acts involving adults, all acts of sexual intercourse with minors, and bestiality.

The BNS, which replaced the IPC in July, does not include provisions for punishing non-consensual ‘unnatural’ sexual acts, a gap that has drawn criticism.