Delhi police bust counterfeiting syndicate, seize fake currency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have found a counterfeiting syndicate involved in printing and supplying fake Indian currency notes. The breakthrough came when one of the accused was apprehended while attempting to deliver counterfeit notes near a police booth in Delhi's Dwarka area.
The accused have been identified as Anas Khan (20), Vikas Kumar (24), and Aman Kumar (25). The arrest was made on August 5, following a tip-off from a secret informer who indicated that Anas Khan would be delivering fake currency near Dwarka Mor Metro Station.
According to DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, "We received information on August 5 through a secret informer that a person named Anas would arrive near Dwarka Mor Metro Station to supply fake Indian currency notes to an unknown person."
A team was promptly dispatched to the location. At around 9 pm, Anas Khan, aged between 20 and 25, arrived at the police booth near Dwarka Mor Red Light. The secret informer identified him, and he was subsequently apprehended. During a search, police recovered 301 fake Rs 200 notes from him. Following this, a case was registered under relevant sections, and Anas Khan was arrested.
During interrogation, Anas revealed that he had come across an Instagram profile named "Fake Currency." He contacted the profile through a message, after which the person managing the Instagram account reached out to him via WhatsApp and provided him with the counterfeit notes several times.
Based on Anas's information, two additional suspects, Vikas Kumar and Aman Kumar, were arrested on August 6 when they arrived to supply more fake notes at Peeragarhi Metro Station. In total, the police have seized 701 fake Rs 200 notes, amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh.
Additionally, the police recovered equipment used in the production of the counterfeit notes, including a color printer, a laptop, a frame for printing watermarks, and other raw materials from a house in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.