Delhi police bust counterfeiting syndicate, seize fake currency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have found a counterfeiting syndicate involved in printing and supplying fake Indian currency notes. The breakthrough came when one of the accused was apprehended while attempting to deliver counterfeit notes near a police booth in Delhi's Dwarka area.

The accused have been identified as Anas Khan (20), Vikas Kumar (24), and Aman Kumar (25). The arrest was made on August 5, following a tip-off from a secret informer who indicated that Anas Khan would be delivering fake currency near Dwarka Mor Metro Station.

According to DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, "We received information on August 5 through a secret informer that a person named Anas would arrive near Dwarka Mor Metro Station to supply fake Indian currency notes to an unknown person."

A team was promptly dispatched to the location. At around 9 pm, Anas Khan, aged between 20 and 25, arrived at the police booth near Dwarka Mor Red Light. The secret informer identified him, and he was subsequently apprehended. During a search, police recovered 301 fake Rs 200 notes from him. Following this, a case was registered under relevant sections, and Anas Khan was arrested.