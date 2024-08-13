Delhi residents demand restoration of pond as cultural complex rises on contested land

NEW DELHI: A complex is under construction for the Sahitya Kala Parishad, the cultural wing of the Delhi government, on an enclosed plot of land in the village of Budhela, located in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri. Residents of the village alleged that the construction was taking place on the land where a pond once stood and demanded restoration.

According to locals, a “johar” (a traditional village pond) was located at the site. The pond slumped due to neglect and eventually dried up. The depression left by the dried-up pond was filled, and government officials walled off the site until construction began recently, locals said.

Paras Tyagi, a Budhela villager and activist, said the land originally belonged to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “In 2002, the DDA allotted the land to the Sahitya Kala Parishad, a cultural wing of the Delhi Government. However, the plot had remained vacant for almost 20 years until 2020-21, when the government announced the construction of a cultural centre on the land.”

“A 2003 order from the Delhi High Court restricted a Johar’s filing up and construction. Still, construction on the site began in February this year,” Tyagi claimed.