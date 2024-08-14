Not Atishi, Gahlot to hoist flag: L-G

NEW DELHI: Finally, Kailash Gahlot will hoist the national flag on Independence Day, not Atishi. Lt-Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Gahlot for the ceremonial ritual on August 15 at Chhatrasal Stadium. The L-G move bypassed the AAP government’s request to allow Atishi to do the honours.

The ruling AAP, however, welcomed the L-G’s decision, saying it honoured the principle of democracy by “choosing an elected representative over an appointed one.”

“We welcome the decision to have Delhi’s Home Minister, Kailash Gahlot, hoist the national flag on August 15. This move honours the principle of democracy by choosing an elected representative over an appointed one, reinforcing the importance of the people’s mandate in our governance,” said the party.

Earlier in the day, the General Administration Department (GAD) said that minister Gopal Rai’s directive to allow Atishi to hoist the flag was “legally invalid”. GAD Additional Chief Secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said that Kejriwal’s communication, which was referenced by Rai, was in violation of prison rules.

“I met the Chief Minister today. He desires that Atishi hoist the flag on August 15 at the Chhatrasal Stadium event, in his place. All necessary arrangements should be made accordingly,” Rai’s directive to the GAD stated.