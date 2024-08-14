Under Freedom’s Sky

Few places in the national capital can match the fervour of Independence Day in Old Delhi. From the pride-filled hoisting of the Tricolour at the Red Fort to the vibrant kite-flying at the iconic Jama Masjid, the sky becomes a canvas of freedom as thousands of kites compete to soar. This year, the celebrations are bigger and better. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and city-based cultural hub Tales of City are bringing ‘Aai-Bo-Kaate’, a celebration that promises kite-flying with friends and family, a Dastangoi session, a community meal, and a colourful display of fireworks and floating lanterns on a rooftop overlooking the Jama Masjid — all in the spirit of freedom.

A kite-flying carnival

Abu Sufiyan, founder of Tales of City, explains that ‘Aai-Bo-Kaate’ is a term they coined, meaning ‘cutting the kite while flying’. It is similar to the Gujarati phrase ‘Kai Po Che’, which means ‘I have cut’, used when a competitor cuts another’s kite during festivities in Gujarat and Rajasthan. “Experiencing Independence Day in Old Delhi is always grand. Kite flying is one of the most liberating acts of celebration, fostering a sense of community and harmony as people of all ages and backgrounds gather on rooftops for this tradition. This time, we’re collaborating with KNMA to curate this event for a broader audience. The Dastangoi performance will highlight the sacrifices made for freedom and the price we’ve paid to live in a free country today. Visitors can also look forward to a community-prepared BBQ on the rooftop, fireworks, and more!” he adds.