New Terminal 1 at IGIA to be operational from August 17

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said the new T1 terminal will be operational from August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal.

The old T1 was temporarily shut on June 28 following a roof collapse incident and flight operations were shifted to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said the opening of T1 will reduce pressure at the other two terminals.

The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by DIAL. “As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2,” DIAL said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the new modernised T1 will significantly boost capacity, easing pressure on T2 and T3. “Passengers can expect a smoother travel experience with improved amenities and advanced technology”.

Passengers taking SpiceJet flights will have to enter via gate A at the ground floor while those travelling by IndiGo will have to enter through gates 5 and 6 at the first floor. All passenger arrivals will be at the ground floor, the statement said. The new T1 was inaugurated in March this year by the Prime Minister.

‘Committed to further reducing carbon footprint’

Delhi airport has become the country’s first airport to get the net zero carbon emission status under the Airport Council International’s (ACI) accreditation programme, DIAL said on Wednesday. ACI is a trade association of the world’s airports.

Initially, the airport targeted to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030; but the target has been achieved well ahead of schedule through various initiatives, including the adoption of renewable energy, development of green airport infrastructures and promotion of electric vehicles, DIAL said.

“As we face climate change, we are committed to further reducing our carbon footprint and exploring sustainable aviation fuel options to address Scope 3 emissions,” DIAL CEO said.