After backlash, doctors’ body admits mistake & rejoins stir

NEW DELHI: Facing backlash from the medical fraternity and in the wake of Wednesday night’s mob violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Thursday reversed its decision to call-off the strike.

It acknowledged that its decision to call off the strike was a mistake, which caused “disappointment” within the medical fraternity. “The events that have unfolded since, particularly Wednesday night’s violence have shocked and anguished us all. This represents a dark chapter for our profession... Given the gravity of recent developments and the overwhelming call for justice, we have decided to resume the strike, effective immediately,” wrote FORDA in a statement.

“We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused,” it added.

Meanwhile, resident doctors from hospitals under the Ministry of Labour, MCD and NDMC also decided to join the protests.