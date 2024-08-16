Doctors’ strike intensifies: Hospitals, clinics, private labs to remain shut

NEW DELHI: The doctors protest in the city is set to intensify as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced to extend its support to the agitating doctors. All private hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and laboratories will remain shut on Saturday.

Private doctors will boycott all elective procedures, including OPD services for 24 hours, following a decision made during an emergency executive body meeting of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and other state medical bodies on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the apex body of private medical practitioners declared, “Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am Sunday. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors.”

Adding to the pressure, IMA members will join two major demonstrations organised by resident doctors in the national capital, with participation expected from healthcare workers, students, and civil society members across several states.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has announced a candlelight vigil at India Gate on Friday, while the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) will lead a protest march from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Connaught Place to Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The Central Government Nurses Federation, comprising nursing associations from hospitals run by the Centre, has also pledged support to FORDA’s candlelight vigil.

“We call upon doctors and healthcare professionals nationwide to join us,” FORDA urged in a statement, while FAIMA extended its invitation to “every citizen of the country, medicos, and non-medicos” to join their march.

The nationwide outrage following the heinous rape-murder incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital only intensified on Saturday after a violent mob vandalised the premises of the Kolkata hospital and attacked the junior doctors and students who were holding a peaceful protest at the gate of the institution demanding justice.