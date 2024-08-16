‘I promoted maximum number of teachers in JNU’s history’

The JNU teachers’ association recently went on a hunger strike against the alleged discriminatory processes in appointments and promotions. Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit says she is the one who has conducted the highest number of appointments and promotions despite a lot of professors not matching the ‘promotion’ eligibility as per the 2018 rules of the education ministry, while interacting with Ifrah Mufti. Excerpts:

JNU continues to retain the second position in the NIRF rankings, leaving behind IIT Delhi. How was this made possible?

I am delighted. This time, we were ahead of IIMs and IITs in QS ranking. JNU is doing well. I thank the faculty and the students for cooperating with me. But JNU still needs to get the tag of eminence, which universities much below JNU, like BHU (Banaras Hindu University), and HCU (University of Hyderabad) have got. For the last three years, we have been maintaining our ranking. We are among the toppers, but our infrastructure is a problem. The 55-year-old varsity has a 50-year-old infrastructure.

Students have been raising questions about the JNU’s democratic values as they are being banned from holding protests in front of certain offices. Do you feel that students should be given more freedom?

I am not against any democratic values. I believe democracy means that anyone can meet me at any point in time. The JNUSU president keeps meeting now and then. I have not made laws banning the protest in front of the offices. The last administration embarked on it, and the Delhi High Court implemented it. If you don’t like the laws, go and file an appeal in the court. I tell the students to ask the court to withdraw it. In the last regime, there were a lot of orders by the High Court.