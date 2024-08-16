Make schools accessible for children with special needs: CBSE

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has amended the guidelines for children with special needs (CWSN) in schools.

The regulations issued on Wednesday contain directions for signage, ramps, lifts, accessible toilets, wash basins, etc. The complete list of guidelines is available on CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Explaining the reason for a revision of the guidelines for CWSN students, the official notice mentioned, “The Board has been receiving written requests from schools and discussion points in various forums of the Board’s stakeholders to optimize the guidelines on the provisions for CWSN students studying in the schools.”

An appropriate ramp should be built on the ground floor of the school to ensure barrier-free access to these students and provide equal educational opportunities.

The other guidelines mentioned on the website include separate CWSN-compliant bathrooms for boys and girls, with enough space for wheelchair or walker movement, should be maintained on the ground level or any other floors where the school holds classes. The entrance to the school needs to be well-maintained, with a flat surface, it added.