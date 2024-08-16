Notes from college

Mystery, magic, friendship, secrets and even an intriguing water spirit. One could say writer-poet Megha Rao’s recently-released book Our Bones in Your Throat has everything one needs in a coming-of-age novel set in the hallowed halls of a college campus. “The book has elements of magical realism, and it revolves around two young women who become friends in an unconventional way in college. They realise there’s so much politics and it’s hard for them to tackle that, so they team up. But in the midst of all this, there is also a water spirit and a rumour leads them to a forbidden part of the campus where they start realising things are not what they seem,” shares Rao, who hails from Kerala.

The book centres around the friendship between Esai and Scheherazade, who are obsessed to find the truth behind the drowned woman haunting St Margaret’s. “The whole premise revolves around how much of a rumour is real,” Rao explains, hinting at the book’s deeper exploration of myths and history. One such historical reference is to Katharina Kepler, the mother of the renowned astronomer Johannes Kepler, who was accused of witchcraft, mirroring the societal tendency to vilify those who defy norms.

Our Bones in Your Throat is not just a work of fiction; it’s a reflection of Rao’s own experiences and observations. The book delves into complex themes like childhood trauma, gender, and the politics of art. “None of the women in this book is perfect — they’re deeply flawed. It’s important for women to tap into their shadow selves, which these characters do,” she notes, challenging the often one-dimensional portrayal of women in literature.