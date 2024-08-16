On I-Day, Gahlot calls jailed Kejriwal a ‘freedom fighter’

NEW DELHI: In the absence of incarcerated chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleague Kailash Gahlot on Thursday hoisted the national flag and took the parade salute, as per an understanding with the Lieutenant-Governor.

Gahlot hailed Kejriwal as a “modern freedom fighter,” questioning the true meaning of independence when an elected CM can be jailed without evidence.

The Delhi home minister remarked that the day was very emotional for him. “We are able to see this day because so many brave hearts of our country gave us freedom by putting their lives at stake,” said Gahlot.