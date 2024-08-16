On I-Day, Gahlot calls jailed Kejriwal a ‘freedom fighter’

NEW DELHI: In the absence of incarcerated chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleague Kailash Gahlot on Thursday hoisted the national flag and took the parade salute, as per an understanding with the Lieutenant-Governor.
Gahlot hailed Kejriwal as a “modern freedom fighter,” questioning the true meaning of independence when an elected CM can be jailed without evidence.
The Delhi home minister remarked that the day was very emotional for him. “We are able to see this day because so many brave hearts of our country gave us freedom by putting their lives at stake,” said Gahlot.
“But my heart is saddened that even after 77 years of freedom, a democratically elected CM is behind bars and I have to be present in his place,” said the minister. “Kejriwal has accepted to serve the punishment of working for the people of Delhi by going to jail,” said Gahlot.
The minister said said that the country got independence so that it can free itself from illiteracy, poverty, unemployment and disease. “Kejriwal has launched various initiatives to liberate the people from wants and miseries. But some anti-democratic forces in the country have continuously conspired to stop these bold efforts,” he said.
“India’s democracy and the Constitution are so strong that no force can weaken its values. We have a recent example: Due to Baba Saheb’s Constitution, Manish Sisodia has been freed a few days before Independence Day. I have full faith that the CM will also come out soon and hoist the I-Day flag for the coming years,” he said.