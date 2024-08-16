Poet Iqbal won’t be taught in Delhi University: V-C

NEW DELHI: After over a year, when the academic council of Delhi University passed a motion to remove a chapter on Pakistan’s national poet Muhammad Iqbal from the political science syllabus, DU’s Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh categorically stated that the varsity would not teach Iqbal’s works in its courses.

The V-C said Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would be taught, adding that DU would teach the works of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, and Savarkar but not Iqbal, whom he charged with “initiating the partition of India in the run-up to 1947.”

During an event on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, delivered a message on nationalism to the students. He urged them not to compromise on India’s unity and to stand together against any forces that seek to divide the communities.