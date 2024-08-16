Tihar installs 1,248 CCTVs with facial recognition

NEW DELHI: Tihar Jail authorities have installed a total of 1,248 additional CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology in a bid to strengthen the security of the prison complex which houses several high-profile prisoners, a top officer said on Thursday.

Director General (Prisons) Satish Golcha termed the installation of additional cameras as another step in the advancement of prison security. Senior IPS officer Golcha replaced Sanjay Baniwal as Tihar DG two months back,

“Additionally, latest network jammers have been installed in six jails of the Tihar prison complex, specifically targeting high-security wards,” the top prison officer said.

Another senior jail officer told TNIE that the prison authorities have now developed a special intelligence network and jail superintendents are themselves conducting surprise raids to stop any illegal activity inside the prison.

The usage of mobile phones by inmates is a cause of concern as there have been several recent examples where dreaded gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and multi-millionaire alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar were found using a cell phones to commit crimes while lodged in prison.

Cell phones are not the only threat to prison security and discipline; inmates, on multiple occasions, have been found with improvised weapons which were used to cause grievous injuries and even murder rival inmates. “The installation of more cameras and jammers will stop such illegal activity,” the officer said.

With the implementation of the three new criminal laws, the use of technology is now envisaged in all stages from e-FIR to investigation to submission of documents to trials.