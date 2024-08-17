Fund crunch: JNU to sell properties, ask institutes to pay rent for regular income

NEW DELHI: Facing a major financial crunch with little regular income, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to redevelop or sell off two of its main properties to a private entity to earn a steady revenue every month.

Gomti Guest house and 35 Feroz Shah Road, two properties owned by the JNU, are to be monetised by the university. Besides, the JNU has also planned to write to the education ministry asking the 12 national institutes built on its campus to pay rent.

JNU V-C Santishree D Pandit, while speaking to this newspaper, said the university is currently undergoing significant financial pressure as there has been no earning, as the Centre has subsidised everything. “We have been demanding the tag of Institute of Eminence. That will bring us Rs 1,000 crore which will be added to our corpus and the interest it will generate will relieve the financial pressure that JNU is undergoing,” the V-C said.