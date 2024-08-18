Delhi HC restrains unauthorised use of content from TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order to curb unauthorised usage of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show’s name, characters and content. The court’s decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd, the production company behind the series that has been entertaining audiences for over 16 years.

The production company brought to the court’s attention that several entities were illegally using the show’s names, characters, and imagery for commercial gain. These infringements included running unauthorised websites, selling merchandise, and publishing “sexually explicit and vulgar” videos on YouTube.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in an interim order, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that if the ex-parte ad interim injunction was not granted, the plaintiff would suffer irreparable harm. The court’s order applies to both known and unknown entities, reflecting the widespread nature of the infringement.