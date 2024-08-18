Dushyant’s JJP in tatters as four MLAs resign a day after polls announcement

CHANDIGARH: There seems no end to the troubles for the beleaguered Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), as four of its 10 MLAs resigned within a day of the announcement of the Haryana Assembly elections.

According to sources, Davender Babli, who was once a close confidant of former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Panchayat minister in the erstwhile Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, tendered his resignation.

The other MLAs were Ishwar Singh, Ramkaran and Kala Anoop Danak. The latter was a loyalist of Dushyant’s father, Ajay Chautala, and a former minister.

Sources said Ishwar Singh, the MLA from Guhla Chikka in Kaithal, Ramkaran Kala, who represented Shahbad in Kurukshetra, and Babli, the legislator from Tohana of Fatehabad, are likely to join the Congress.

On the other hand, Dhanak, the MLA from Uklana in Hisar, may seek BJP membership.

The JJP had sought the disqualification of two MLAs—Ramniwas Surjakhera and Jogi Ram Sihag— for “anti-party activities.” This effectively means JJP is left with three MLAs.

Resentment had been brewing in the JJP after its alliance with the ruling BJP broke just before the Lok Sabha polls. Its vote share declined from 14.9 to 0.87 in 2024 general elections.