Polls: AAP to rope in auto drivers

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi unit convener and cabinet minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said his party would launch an ‘auto samvad’ campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections on August 20. The polls are slated for early next year. “In this campaign, auto drivers will convey works done by the Kejriwal government to the people, and will also tell them about the conspiracies of the BJP. Kejriwal has sent a message to auto drivers that even in jail he was worried their well-being,” Rai stated.

In a meeting of the AAP’s auto wing, the minister said during the Covid pandemic, the Kejriwal government was the only one in the country that provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each auto driver twice.

“This time the elections will be on the issue of whether work done by Kejriwal government will stop or will continue further. Kejriwal is committed to give free electricity and water, excellent schools and hospitals, and Mohalla Clinics to Delhi. The BJP wants to stop this,” he claimed.

Rail alleged that if the AAP government loses the upcoming elections, schemes like free electricity, water, and bus rides for women and medical treatment will be suspended.

He further alleged that “BJP sent Chief Minister Kejriwal to jail” to halt development work in the city. ‘CAMPAIGN TOOL’

Reacting to the campaign announcement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal neglected auto drivers after using them as a “campaign tool” to win three elections in the national capital.

He alleged that the chief minister was only bothered to uplift his life and neglected the auto-rickshaw drivers.

“Kejriwal had promised many things to auto drivers, including stopping black marketing of auto permits, building new auto stands, providing healthcare facilities for their families and making better educational arrangements for their children. However, these promises remain unfulfilled,” the BJP leader alleged.

