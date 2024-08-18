Young man dies after window AC falls on him in central Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was killed and another sustained critical injuries when an air conditioner fell on them from the second floor while they were standing on a road next to their house in central Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jitesh Chadha, was sitting on a scooter and talking with his friend, Pranshu.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows Jitesh chatting with Pranshu. As Pranshu hugged Jitesh, presumably as a farewell gesture, the air conditioner fell on them. A passerby who was talking on the phone narrowly escaped unharmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsh Vardhan stated that the police were informed about the falling AC unit at the DBG Road police station and promptly arrived at the scene.

"The injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital where Jitesh was declared dead on arrival. Pranshu was admitted to the hospital and was also unable to provide a statement," the DCP said.

The police have registered a case under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 106 (Death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The officer also noted that a forensic team has examined the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.