Like Nirbhaya case, law needed to protect medicos

It must have been after a very long time that the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the apex camaraderie body of the doctors in the country, mobilised such a big ‘hartal’ (halting) of the health services across in the realm. Nearly a century old organisation, 96 years to be precise, IMA is the body dedicated to “interest of doctors as well as the well-being of the community at large” by promoting modern system of medicine.

Though it has taken up issues, led nation-wide agitations but not in the memory of this writer, ever managed to mobilise such overwhelming support for a cause as on last Saturday. This time too, it took a while for the apex body to call the strike. The unfortunate and gruesome rape and murder of a woman doctor took place in Kolkata on August 9 and the junior doctors across the country has been protesting since then.

What got the IMA officials moving was the vandalism by goondasat the protest site of PC Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This incident reiterated that the doctors at large were increasingly getting prone to mob and individual violence.

The Kolkata incident of rape and murder, however, should be separated from the vandalism at the hospital. The former falls in the category of Nirbhaya case and there should not be any leniency with the accused. However, before that the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has to ensure an air-tight case of both investigation and prosecution.

The Nirbhaya murder case, a brutal gang rape and murder that occurred in Delhi in December 2012, was investigated by Delhi Police with progress being overseen by Neeraj Kumar, the then Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The crime scene investigation and the collection of evidence were handled by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. It was a core team of 16 members which remained together and professionally handled the case.