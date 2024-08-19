Delhi

Noida cops celebrate Rakshabandhan with 'no challan' to woman riders, gift them helmet

DCP (Traffic) Yamuna Prasad said, "We are advising the people, especially women to obey traffic rules. The traffic was smoothly being operated by the police at all the main intersections."
DCP (Traffic) Yamuna Prasad gifting a free helmet to a woman rider
Ujwal Jalali

NEW DELHI: In a unique gesture to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan, the Noida Police on Monday decided "not" to prosecute the women motorcycle riders for any kind of traffic violation and distributed free helmets to them.

Heavy rush was seen in the early hours at rakhi stalls and sweet shops in Noida. Authorities took adequate measures to maintain peace and deployed police personnel and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the city.

"Raksha Bandhan manaane jaa rahe? Toh ek bandhan aur yaad rakhna- •Car ki seat belt •Helmet ka strap. RakshaBandhan bhi and SurakshaBandhan bhi," the Delhi Police posted on X.

Auspicious ties on account of Rakshabandhan
Noida police
Rakshabandhan
'no challan' day

