Atishi questions Delhi Chief Secretary over sewer flow

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Monday said that she has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve sewer overflow and take action against the erring officers.

Stating that officials were tasked with keeping a check on sewerage, Atishi said she has been receiving numerous complaints about the outflow.

“I have received various complaints regarding sewer overflow from many parts of the city, which are serious and causing inconvenience to the public. The sewer overflow problem is also causing drinking water contamination, which would lead to a serious public health crisis if not resolved immediately.

In this regard, on August 17, I had written to the Chief Secretary to oversee and resolve any problem related to sewer overflow across Delhi and to take strict action against those officials whose negligence has caused this crisis,” the Minister said CS in a letter.

The minister said the entire government machinery needs to be mobilised to prevent a public health crisis.

“Since sewer overflow can cause a public health crisis, this is effectively a man-made calamity and needs to be treated as such,” she stated.

Atishi suggested that senior IAS officers should be tasked with resolving the sewer outflow.