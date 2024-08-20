Street OPD: ‘It took just minutes to get consultation from AIIMS doctor’

NEW DELHI: In a unique display of protest, the doctors agitating outside Nirman Bhawan over the rape and murder of a female colleague in Kolkata hospital, on Monday held a street OPD and attended patients.

Ankur Shah, 37, who has been following the protest, said he came from Dakshinpuri to get a check-up after hearing about the street OPD. “I’ve had ankle pain for a long time. When I heard the doctors were running an OPD here, I came straight away. Normally, getting a consultation at AIIMS means waiting months and dealing with endless queues. Here, it was done in minutes,” Shah said.The doctor who consulted Shah offered a follow-up. “He (doctor) gave me his mobile number and told me to reach out anytime,” the patient added.

Rubina Khatoon, who came from Laxmi Nagar for an eye check-up, said, “We go to hospitals because of doctors. If they’re forced to sit on the road as they feel unsafe in the hospital, then we’ll follow them wherever they go,” she said The authorities declined the request to provide chairs or tables, so the doctors said they felt sorry for older people.

“A couple of elderly struggled with the hard surface of the road. We requested the ministry to provide tables and chairs, but they denied our request,” said an AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association member.

Meanwhile, the agitators said police have shut down kioks selling water, tea, and refreshments near the protest site. Moreover, the public toilet next to Nirman Bhavan ran out of water during the day.

Shopkeepers claimed the police instructed them to reopen the kiosks only after the doctors left. “These petty tactics can’t deter our resolve,” said a doctor from Maulana Azad Medical College, who was busy ordering water bottles from an online grocery app.