Taking lessons from true crime TV shows, duo goes on snatching spree in Delhi

NEW DELHI: While they may alert citizens on crooked criminal ways, true crime shows often provide miscreants with novel ways to commit crimes and get away with it. In one such case, two Delhi cabbies armed with knowledge from noted true crime show, Crime Patrol, went on a snatching spree and remained at large for a significant period.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said, a team was formed to nab the snatchers who were active in Shahdara district while investigating a snatching incident under Vivek Vihar police station limits. A few days later, another snatching incident was reported from GTB Enclave.

Having obtained CCTV footages for both incidents, the team examined it closely. “The team noticed a pattern and found that the same accused were involved in both cases. The accused would commit the crime in early morning hours,” the DCP said.

From the CCTV footages, the team identified one of the accused as Tayyab, resident of Brahmapuri, and raided his residence. But Tayyab was absconding. Locals informed that Tayyab used to drive a cab for app-based taxi aggegators. The cab was then tracked through the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system.

Ananlysis of internet details revealed the location of the accused after which the police laid a trap and nabbed Tayyab (28) and Tauseef (25). During interrogation, Tayyab said he had learned the evasion tactics from Crime Patrol.

Evasion tactics

Tayyab was using every means to evade cops. After accepting a ride, he used to put his phone on flight mode, so he could not be traced through technical surveillance. He did not visit his home when he came to know about the raid. He learned to put his phone on flight mode and use only internet calls to escape suvellance. Tayyab revealed he had learned the tactics from Crime Patrol, his regular watch.