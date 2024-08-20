Woman assaulted, brother stabbed by group after they object to ‘kite-flying ruckus’

NEW DELHI: A group of boys flying kites atop a building in Anand Parbat area of central Delhi on Independence Day allegedly attacked a 26-year-old woman and her brother when they objected to the ruckus created by them. The incident took place at around 5.30 pm, police said, adding, an FIR has been filed under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (causing hurt) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the FIR, the complainant alleged that on the day of incident, she along with other tenants of the building, including her brother Rajesh Kumar, were sitting on the terrace when some boys were flying kites from the roof of a neighbouring building. “One of the boys threw an empty can of beer on our terrace; my brother objected to this and asked them not to do so,” an excerpt from the FIR read.

The accused boys then hopped onto the terrace of the complainant’s building, as the two buildings were and subsequently started quarelling with her brother. When the woman intervened and tried to save her brother, the unidentified accused allegedly threatened her, the FIR read. According to the woman, the accused then held Rajesh from behind while one of them stabbed him with a knife.

Rakesh was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen hospital where doctors said the injuries were grievous and declared him unfit for giving a statement. The police have registered a case have initiated an inquiry in the matter, an officer said.