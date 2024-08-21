Delhi HC pushes ‘cooperative model’ for city dairy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to explore the possibility of involving well-known cooperatives like Amul or Mother Dairy in the establishment of a milk collection center at Ghogha Dairy in the national capital.

During a recent hearing, the court examined a proposed master plan for Ghogha Dairy, presented by the MCD counsel. The plan, which is still in the preparation phase, is expected to be submitted to the MCD House by August 25.

The court highlighted the absence of designated grazing areas and a space for a cooperative society in the current layout, emphasising the need for such facilities to ensure the colony’s sustainability.

A bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, stressed the importance of providing dairy owners with the necessary infrastructure to produce healthy milk.

The court intervention is part of a broader initiative to relocate dairy operations from Bhalswa Dairy colony, where proximity to landfill sites poses significant health risks. The court has previously directed the relocation of these dairies to Ghogha Dairy, aiming to prevent the consumption of milk contaminated by toxic waste.

The court also addressed the concerns of residents from the Bhalswa Dairy colony, who face potential displacement due to the relocation efforts.