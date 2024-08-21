FORDA announces pro-bono legal assistance for protesting medicos facing harassment

Resident doctors arrived at the protest site at 11 am, marking their second gathering there after Saturday. Slogans such as, 'Doshi ko saza do' and 'Shauk nahin, majboori hai; ye hadtal zaroori hai' echoed at the protest site as major resident doctor associations gathered to demonstrate.

"Not just as a doctor, but as a woman, I often feel unsafe while working. I have to be extra careful during work and constantly think about my own safety, often carrying a key or something for protection," Radhika Sharma, a doctor from Lady Hardinge Medical College, said.

"The situation is beyond us. It is a mass movement and we need protection," Sharma said, adding that this fight is very important for the doctors as they are fighting for better working conditions at their workplaces.

AIIMS, GTB, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Associated Hospitals, Maulana Azad Medical College and its associated hospitals have released individual statements urging participation in the silent protest.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association from major hospitals in Delhi, along with the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), have been on an indefinite strike.