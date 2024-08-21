FORDA announces pro-bono legal assistance for protesting medicos facing harassment

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Wednesday announced pro-bono legal service to the medicos who are on strike and facing disciplinary action from their institutes, authorities and the government.
“...any resident doctor who is subjected to notices, intimidation, or any form of harassment by the police or governmental authorities-be it at the state or central level as a result of their peaceful expression of solidarity in response to the recent and reprehensible incident at RG Kar Medical College, will be entitled to full legal assistance,” FORDA said.
"This commitment underscores FORDA's dedication to protecting the professional and personal rights of resident doctors, especially in matters involving their freedom to peacefully express concern over grave injustices," it added.
Meanwhile, the resident doctors continued their indefinite strike for the tenth straight day by organising a street OPD alongside a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Resident doctors arrived at the protest site at 11 am, marking their second gathering there after Saturday. Slogans such as, 'Doshi ko saza do' and 'Shauk nahin, majboori hai; ye hadtal zaroori hai' echoed at the protest site as major resident doctor associations gathered to demonstrate.
"Not just as a doctor, but as a woman, I often feel unsafe while working. I have to be extra careful during work and constantly think about my own safety, often carrying a key or something for protection," Radhika Sharma, a doctor from Lady Hardinge Medical College, said.
"The situation is beyond us. It is a mass movement and we need protection," Sharma said, adding that this fight is very important for the doctors as they are fighting for better working conditions at their workplaces.
AIIMS, GTB, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Associated Hospitals, Maulana Azad Medical College and its associated hospitals have released individual statements urging participation in the silent protest.
Members of the Resident Doctors' Association from major hospitals in Delhi, along with the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), have been on an indefinite strike.