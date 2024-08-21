‘Nurses, often in frontline, are most vulnerable, neglected’

Arun: Nurses are required to work in night shifts, often in areas with minimal security. Currently, there are inadequate security measures in place for our nurses. Many departments lack proper resting rooms or washrooms attached to these rooms, and security personnel are few and far between. There is also a scarcity of CCTV cameras in critical areas. Given these circumstances, it is imperative that we have a central protection act that covers all healthcare professionals, including nurses and nursing students, to ensure their safety and security..

What kind of violence and harassment do female nurses face in public dealings and inside hospitals?

Anita: During public dealings, nurses face verbal abuse, physical assaults, and even sexual harassment from patients, their families, or visitors. Inside hospitals, they experience bullying, intimidation, inappropriate behaviour, and sexual advances from colleagues or superiors. The stressful environment, long hours, and emotional toll of their work can exacerbate these issues, making it challenging to seek help or report incidents.

Arun: Nurses are often on the front lines of patient care, interacting with patient attendants and the public daily. Unfortunately, when any incident involves healthcare professionals, nurses are frequently the first to face public anger, leading to physical and verbal attacks. Numerous such incidents have been reported in different hospitals. It is clear that higher security measures are needed within our hospitals to protect nurses from these forms of violence and harassment.

What issues do nursing officers face that compromise their security?

Anita: Overburdened staff due to a workforce shortage may find it difficult to monitor their surroundings effectively, increasing vulnerability to threats. Insufficient or poorly trained security staff in hospitals can leave nurses unprotected, especially during night shifts. The fear of retaliation due to inadequate reporting mechanisms to lodge harassment and violence from counterparts is also a big challenge. Arun: Night duties and travelling home at odd hours are pretty challenging for nurses, especially for those who live far from the hospital. The tragic case in Uttarakhand, where a healthcare professional was raped and murdered while returning home after duty, highlights the risks involved. To improve safety, hospitals should provide transportation facilities for staff working late hours and offer accommodation close to the hospital. Additionally, many hospitals lack proper resting rooms with washrooms, comprehensive CCTV monitoring, and adequate security personnel. There is also a need for automatic doors with biometric verification to enhance security.

If the law is not passed, how could hospitals and the government improve safety and security?

Anita: Even without a specific law, there are several measures like increase the presence of security personnel, installing more CCTV cameras, and ensuring that all areas, especially isolated ones, are well-lit can be taken. Installing panic buttons in critical areas can allow nurses to summon help in an emergency quickly and ensuring that female staff are not working alone during night shifts or in vulnerable areas can reduce their risk.

Arun: Without such a law, safety can be improved by ensuring that all healthcare facilities are equipped with adequate security personnel, CCTV, rest rooms with attached washrooms, and secure transport options.