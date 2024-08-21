‘Nurses, often in frontline, are most vulnerable, neglected’

NEW DELHI: Following the horrific rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at a Kolkata government-run hospital, thousands of healthcare workers have hit the streets in the West Bengal capital as well as other metropolitans, including Delhi. Their demands include a speedy trial of the Kolkata case accused, a law to protect medicos, and safer working conditions.
So far, no breakthrough has been achieved between the agitators and the government. Even the protests were continuing, a Dalit nurse was reportedly raped by a doctor in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a 33-year-old nurse was brutally raped and murdered while returning home from work. Her body was discovered days later in a desolate area.
Nursing associations have voiced concerns, stating that while doctors often receive the lion’s share of attention in security issues, nurses—frequently on the front lines—face the same risks, if not greater. In an interview with Arun GS, general secretary of the Indian Professional Nurses Association (IPNA) and Anita Panwar, President of All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), Ashish Srivastava discusses issues concerning nurses and the remedies.
Excerpts
Do female nurses need a separate protection law in light of the recent cases in UP and Uttarakhand?
Anita: Yes, a separate protection law for female workers, particularly those working in high-risk and low-security environments, could be a significant step forward. The recent incidents of rape in UP and Uttarakhand highlight the vulnerability of women, especially those working odd hours or in isolated areas. Such a law could mandate stricter safety protocols, provide harsher penalties for perpetrators, and ensure a safer working environment through better monitoring and enforcement mechanisms..
Arun: Nurses are required to work in night shifts, often in areas with minimal security. Currently, there are inadequate security measures in place for our nurses. Many departments lack proper resting rooms or washrooms attached to these rooms, and security personnel are few and far between. There is also a scarcity of CCTV cameras in critical areas. Given these circumstances, it is imperative that we have a central protection act that covers all healthcare professionals, including nurses and nursing students, to ensure their safety and security..
What kind of violence and harassment do female nurses face in public dealings and inside hospitals?
Anita: During public dealings, nurses face verbal abuse, physical assaults, and even sexual harassment from patients, their families, or visitors. Inside hospitals, they experience bullying, intimidation, inappropriate behaviour, and sexual advances from colleagues or superiors. The stressful environment, long hours, and emotional toll of their work can exacerbate these issues, making it challenging to seek help or report incidents.
Arun: Nurses are often on the front lines of patient care, interacting with patient attendants and the public daily. Unfortunately, when any incident involves healthcare professionals, nurses are frequently the first to face public anger, leading to physical and verbal attacks. Numerous such incidents have been reported in different hospitals. It is clear that higher security measures are needed within our hospitals to protect nurses from these forms of violence and harassment.
What issues do nursing officers face that compromise their security?
Anita: Overburdened staff due to a workforce shortage may find it difficult to monitor their surroundings effectively, increasing vulnerability to threats. Insufficient or poorly trained security staff in hospitals can leave nurses unprotected, especially during night shifts. The fear of retaliation due to inadequate reporting mechanisms to lodge harassment and violence from counterparts is also a big challenge. Arun: Night duties and travelling home at odd hours are pretty challenging for nurses, especially for those who live far from the hospital. The tragic case in Uttarakhand, where a healthcare professional was raped and murdered while returning home after duty, highlights the risks involved. To improve safety, hospitals should provide transportation facilities for staff working late hours and offer accommodation close to the hospital. Additionally, many hospitals lack proper resting rooms with washrooms, comprehensive CCTV monitoring, and adequate security personnel. There is also a need for automatic doors with biometric verification to enhance security.
If the law is not passed, how could hospitals and the government improve safety and security?
Anita: Even without a specific law, there are several measures like increase the presence of security personnel, installing more CCTV cameras, and ensuring that all areas, especially isolated ones, are well-lit can be taken. Installing panic buttons in critical areas can allow nurses to summon help in an emergency quickly and ensuring that female staff are not working alone during night shifts or in vulnerable areas can reduce their risk.
Arun: Without such a law, safety can be improved by ensuring that all healthcare facilities are equipped with adequate security personnel, CCTV, rest rooms with attached washrooms, and secure transport options.